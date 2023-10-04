Take a sneak peek inside new Lancaster micropub ahead of its opening weekend

A new taproom serving beer infused with CBD set up by a Lancaster brewer launches with a special opening this weekend.

It’s a collaboration between Lune Brew Co and Cannabrew, launched by Elliot Horner in 2020.

Cannabrew was one of the first products in the UK to infuse CBD – Cannabidiol, a cannabis derivative – after Elliot decided to experiment with adding CBD to the beer brewing process after using the oil as a pain relief following rugby matches.

"I was fascinated by the topic and really wanted to get involved,” he said.

"Beer has always been my passion, I started as a bedroom business and we have been working our way up since then.

"Cannabrew is different because we are a CBD-infused brewery so all our products have CBD infused in them.”

Elliot said his products appeal to people of all ages – from the older generation boosted by the product’s pain relief qualities, to students and young working people attracted by its ability to boost mental sharpness.

Elliot said the new brewery was in an ideal location at Galgate Mill.

"I am a born and bred Lancastrian so I wanted to keep the brewery around here,” he said.

"When we saw [the mill] we fell in love with it. It’s a 200-year-old silk mill, the oldest in the country, and it’s really cool.

"We have got all the older features still on show. it’s a beautiful building and we are really pleased to be here.”

Our photographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard was invited to have a look around the new brewery and taproom before it opens for business.

The official launch weekend kicks off from 4pm on Friday until 11pm, with openings also 2-11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

The rugby World Cup will be shown through the weekend, and there will be regular live music including slots from Steve Wren on Friday and Molly Warburton on Sunday.

As well as beer, there will be a large selection of wines and spirits also on offer.

Children are welcome until 9pm.

1 . Lune Brew x Cannabrew taproom Elliott Collett, production director, and Elliot Horner, founder, stop for a drink inside the new taproom. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . Lune Brew x Cannabrew taproom Plenty of seating space in the new taproom. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . Lune Brew x Cannabrew taproom Inside the new bar at Galgate Mill. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . Lune Brew x Cannabrew taproom The interior of the new venue at Galgate Mill. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales