Lancashire is bracing for winds of up 70mph this weekend, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is likely to be some minor damage, as well as disruption to travel - especially to ferry services.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire is bracing for winds of up 70mph this weekend | Misael Silvera

The Met Office warning is valid between 8pm on Sunday and 6pm on Monday for most of England and Wales.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Stephen Kocher said: “Strong west or southwesterly winds will arrive across coastal areas of southwest England and Wales during Sunday evening, spreading inland and eastwards during Monday morning.

“Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely in inland areas, while gusts of 60-70 mph are possible at times along exposed coasts and hills.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of these strong winds and heavy rain, there will continue to be lots of showers and some thunderstorms on Saturday.

Sunday will start bright but heavy outbreaks of rain will spread to all areas, becoming increasingly windy with gales developing in the south and west of the UK.

Residents have been urged to prepare for power cuts and travel delays, with coastal communities warned of large waves.

What should I expect?

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

It’s likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves

Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

Hour-by-hour forecast

Saturday, September 13

Midnight - Heavy rain - 90% chance of rain - 12C

1am - Heavy rain - <95% chance of rain - 11C

2am - Heavy rain - <95% chance of rain - 11C

3am - Heavy rain - <95% chance of rain - 11C

4am - Heavy shower night - 80% chance of rain - 11C

5am - Light shower night - 50% chance of rain - 11C

6am - Partly cloudy night - 40% chance of rain - 10C

7am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 10C

8am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 10C

9am - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 12C

10am - Light shower day - 50% chance of rain - 13C

11am - Light shower day - 70% chance of rain - 14C

Midday - Heavy shower day - 90% chance of rain - 14C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1pm - Heavy shower day - 90% chance of rain - 14C

2pm - Heavy shower day - 90% chance of rain - 14C

3pm - Heavy shower day - 90% chance of rain - 14C

4pm - Heavy shower day - 80% chance of rain - 14C

5pm - Heavy shower day - 80% chance of rain - 14C

6pm - Heavy shower day - 90% chance of rain - 13C

7pm - Heavy shower night - 90% chance of rain - 13C

8pm - Heavy shower night - 90% chance of rain - 12C

9pm - Heavy shower night - 80% chance of rain - 12C

10pm - Heavy shower night - 80% chance of rain - 12C

11pm - Heavy shower night - 80% chance of rain - 12C

The Met Office warning is valid between 8pm on Sunday and 6pm on Monday for most of England and Wales | Met Office

Sunday, September 14

Midnight - Heavy shower night - 70% chance of rain - 14C

1am - Light shower night - 60% chance of rain - 13C

2am - Partly cloudy night - 40% chance of rain - 13C

3am - Partly cloudy night - 40% chance of rain - 13C

4am - Partly cloudy night - 30% chance of rain - 12C

5am - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 12C

6am - Clear night - <5% chance of rain - 11C

7am - Sunny day - <5% chance of rain - 11C

8am - Sunny intervals - <5% chance of rain - 11C

9am - Cloudy - <5% chance of rain - 11C

10am - Cloudy - 10% chance of rain - 12C

11am - Cloudy - 40% chance of rain - 13C

Midday - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 13C

1pm - Heavy rain - 80% chance of rain - 13C

2pm - Heavy rain - 90% chance of rain - 13C

3pm - Heavy rain - 80% chance of rain - 14C

4pm - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 14C

5pm - Light shower day - 60% chance of rain - 15C

6pm - Sunny intervals - 40% chance of rain - 16C

7pm - Partly cloudy night - 30% chance of rain - 16C

8pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 16C

9pm - Partly cloudy night - 20% chance of rain - 16C

10pm - Partly cloudy night - 30% chance of rain - 16C

11pm - Cloudy - 40% chance of rain - 15C

Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected widely in inland areas, while gusts of 60-70 mph are possible at times along exposed coasts and hills | Khamkéo

Monday, September 15

Midnight - Light shower night - 60% chance of rain - 15C

1am - Light shower night - 60% chance of rain - 15C

2am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 15C

3am - Light shower night - 70% chance of rain - 15C

4am - Light shower night - 70% chance of rain - 14C

5am - Light shower night - 70% chance of rain - 14C

6am - Light rain - 80% chance of rain - 14C

7am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 14C

8am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 14C

9am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 14C

10am - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 14C

11am - Light rain- 70% chance of rain - 14C

Midday - Light rain - 80% chance of rain - 15C

1pm - Light rain - 80% chance of rain - 15C

2pm - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 15C

3pm - Light rain - 70% chance of rain - 15C

4pm - Light rain - 80% chance of rain - 15C

5pm - Light rain - 80% chance of rain - 15C

6pm - Light shower day - 70% chance of rain - 15C

7pm - Light shower night - 70% chance of rain - 15C

8pm - Light shower night - 70% chance of rain - 15C

9pm - Light shower night - 60% chance of rain - 15C

10pm - Light shower night - 60% chance of rain - 15C

11pm - Cloudy - 50% chance of rain - 14C