Weekend weather report for Lancashire as sunny spells and patchy rain forecast

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 18:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The weather is set to get colder in Lancashire over the weekend, with temperatures expected to drop to 5C.

The weekend will start off very foggy and atmospheric, with perfect spooky weather as Halloween approaches.

As the fog lifts, there were be a mixture of sunny spells and patchy rain across the county.

The weather is set to get colder in Lancashire over the weekendThe weather is set to get colder in Lancashire over the weekend
The weather is set to get colder in Lancashire over the weekend | SCM Photography

Here’s the full weather forecast for Lancashire:

Saturday (October 26)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Any mist and fog soon clearing, leaving a dry and fine day with sunny spells.

Turning cloudier into the evening with patchy rain drifting southwards. Drier behind with clear spells.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 5C.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Sunday (October 27)

A chilly start, but dry and settled on Sunday.

Turning breezy and increasingly cloudy as the day progresses.

Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Monday (October 28)

Light rain changing to overcast by nighttime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Tuesday (October 29)

Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Wednesday (October 30)

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.

Thursday (October 31)

An overcast day.

Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.

Related topics:LancashireWeather forecastHalloween

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice