Weekend weather report for Lancashire as sunny spells and patchy rain forecast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The weekend will start off very foggy and atmospheric, with perfect spooky weather as Halloween approaches.
As the fog lifts, there were be a mixture of sunny spells and patchy rain across the county.
Here’s the full weather forecast for Lancashire:
Saturday (October 26)
Any mist and fog soon clearing, leaving a dry and fine day with sunny spells.
Turning cloudier into the evening with patchy rain drifting southwards. Drier behind with clear spells.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 5C.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Sunday (October 27)
A chilly start, but dry and settled on Sunday.
Turning breezy and increasingly cloudy as the day progresses.
Maximum temperature 12C. Minimum temperature 9C.
Monday (October 28)
Light rain changing to overcast by nighttime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 12C.
Tuesday (October 29)
Overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime.
Maximum temperature 15C. Minimum temperature 9C.
Wednesday (October 30)
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 10C.
Thursday (October 31)
An overcast day.
Maximum temperature 14C. Minimum temperature 9C.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.