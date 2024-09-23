Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has delivered its outlook for the remainder of Monday, with weather warnings still in place and more rain and potential flooding on the way.

The Met Office has issued its Monday afternoon weather forecast, with Amber and Yellow weather warnings remaining in place.

Heavy downpours have caused chaos in southern regions since Sunday evening, with incidents of flooding, cars left under water and roads and schools closed. Public transport disruption has also been reported. Watch a round-up of videos from across the country.

In Dunstable, firefighters shared a video with cars submersed in flood water on Luton Road. They said: “The crews have been to 11 emergency incidents this evening (Sunday) with other stations also assisting in the Dunstable area with further incidents, many caused by the heavy rain and subsequent flooding.”

Two schools – Harlington Upper and Harlington Lower Schools – are closed, as well as Cockernhoe Primary School. Schools are also closed in parts of Banbury with several roads closed across the country.

Leesland Road in Gosport, suffered some flooding after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Monday, September 23, 2024. Picture: Victoria Smith

The Met Office said earlier a month’s worth of rain could fall in the next 24 hours. In its afternoon update (watch above) Alex Deakin said the bands of heavy rain and showers across much of the central and southwest region will continue through the day, with a risk of thunders and possible to cause further flooding issues.

There is a risk of further flooding, with a “swirl of cloud now anchored across the UK”. About 18mm to 100mm of rain could fall in some areas of the country while thunder and lightning storms could hit parts of Yorkshire.