Scattered thunderstorms and heavy rains were expected to develop across Lancashire on Monday afternoon (May 16).

Forecasters warned 20mm of rain was expected to fall in one to two hours in places, leading to a chance of flooding.

Power cuts were also predicted as well as difficult driving conditions caused by spray, standing water and hail.

The yellow weather warning – which covers the whole of Lancashire – will be in place from 1pm until 10pm on Monday.

“The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening,” a spokesman for the Met Office added.

What to expect:

- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

- Delays to train services are possible

- Some short term loss of power and other services is likely