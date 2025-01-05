LIVE: Snow in Lancashire - latest weather, traffic and travel updates including M6, M65, M61 and M55
But the snow has also brought disruption to the region today, with both Manchester and Liverpool Airports grounding flights, while Lancashire Police have closed a number of roads.
Keep an eye on our live blog. We’ll we bringing you all the latest weather, traffic and travel updates from across the region today.
- Manchester & Liverpool Airports reopen after grounding flights
- Some rural roads 'impassable' due to heavy snowfall
- Power cuts across Lancashire
Man dies in 70m fall from Lake District mountain
A man has died after falling 70m from a mountain in Cumbria.
In the first call out of the year, Keswick Mountain Rescue Team were alerted to an incident on Sharp Edge, Blencathra. The team were called at around 12.25pm on Thursday, January 2 to the mountain, with one team member already there.
They made there way to the scene above Scales Tarn, along with the crew of Helimed 58, who landed nearby. The man had fallen 70m and the Keswick team recovered the body to H58 who then lifted the man to Keswick MR Base.
A spokesperson from Keswick Mountain Rescue Team said: "Many thanks to H58, the Coastguard, and to the hill-goers who went to assist.
"Our thoughts and condolences go to the man’s family and friends."
Blackpool winter wonderland
These were the scenes earlier this morning as snowfall turned Blackpool into a winter wonderland.
Credit: Gregg Wolstenholme
Snowy scenes at Blackpool Tower
Blackpool is a winter wonderland...
This incredible picture was taken by one of our favourite local photographers, Gregg Wolstenholme, who captured the Tower in all its winter glory!
You can find more of Gregg’s fantastic pictures of Blackpool on his Facebook page here.
More than 600 properties across Lancashire were hit by power cuts earlier today. The areas included:
- Woodplumpton, Preston
- Preesall, Wyre
- Out Rawcliffe, Wyre
- Hoghton, Chorley
- Elswick, Fylde
- Broughton, Preston
- Clayton-Le-Dale, Ribble Valley
- Lea, Preston
- Breck, Wyre
Snow by the seaside
It was a rare sight as snow fell on the Fylde coast, with the seafront at Saint Annes covered in a blanket of thick snow early this morning.
Rural Preston road 'impassable'
A road in rural Preston is ‘impassable’, say police, as they warn people to avoid the area today.
In a post on social media, Preston Police said: “Please be aware that Inglewhite Road at Inglewhite, Preston is currently impassible between the Ye Horns Inn and The Green Man due to heavy snowfall.
“Please avoid the area and take extra care on your journey's, only travelling if absolutely necessary.”
Manchester & Liverpool Airports reopen
Airports in Manchester and Liverpool are resuming flights after they closed their runways due to heavy snowfall.
Flights were delayed from taking off at both airports as travellers were advised to contact their airlines for details.
Passengers who were due to fly into the airports were also diverted to London and Glasgow overnight because of the poor weather.
Manchester Airport said "some departures and arrivals may experience delays as our teams work to de-ice aircraft and clear walkways".
