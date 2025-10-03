People are being advised not to travel north of Preston this evening - and all day Saturday - as Storm Amy threatens to bring widespread disruption to rail services.

A ‘do not travel North of Preston’ warning has been issued to rail passengers using the Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express services.

National Rail says there may be some trains running but there is no guarantee that they will reach their destination. It warns there will be no rail replacement buses for affected services.

If you are travelling today

It is strongly advised that you do not travel in both directions between:

Preston and Edinburgh after 12pm

Preston and Glasgow Central after 5pm

Newcastle and Edinburgh after 4pm

If you are travelling tomorrow - Saturday , October 4

It is strongly advised that you do not travel on the following routes:

Between Preston and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh all day

Between Newcastle and Edinburgh from 4pm

Storm Amy is expected to bring high winds and heavy rain to parts northwest England and Scotland, with the potential for widespread disruption to rail services from mid-afternoon (Friday, October 3) until the end of the day on Saturday (October 4).

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office as heavy rainfall and winds of up to 50mph are expected across the region.

Network Rail’s specialist weather team are closely monitoring the storm’s path and working with operators to confirm which routes are most likely to be impacted.

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner.

Avanti West Coast customers

It is advised that you do not travel North of Preston after 5, and all day on Saturday, October 4.

Tickets for travel today and Saturday, October 4 will be valid all day on Friday to allow you to travel earlier in the day.

If your train is cancelled or you are unable to complete your journey, you can apply for a refund from your point of purchase.

Services on the following routes are subject to delays and short notice cancellations in both directions:

Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

Liverpool Lime Street and Glasgow Central

Newcastle and Edinburgh

TransPennine Express customers

It is advised that you do not travel North of Preston after 17:00, and all day on Saturday 4 October.

Tickets for travel on Friday 3 and Saturday 4 October will be valid all day on Friday to allow you to travel earlier in the day.

If your train is cancelled or you are unable to complete your journey, you can apply for a refund from your point of purchase.

Services on the following routes are subject to delays and short notice cancellations in both directions:

Manchester Airport and Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

Liverpool Lime Street and Glasgow Central

Newcastle and Edinburgh

Andrew McClements, Customer Experience & Transformation Director, said: "Our top priority is the safety of our customers and colleagues.

“In line with other operators we will do everything possible to keep people moving under difficult conditions, however due to the weather warnings in place on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, we are having to issue advice not to travel on our Anglo-Scottish routes.

“We urge anyone travelling on the affected routes on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning to reconsider their plans and to follow the guidance provided."

Storm Amy is expected to bring winds of up to 80mph to North West England. | Met Office

What can we expect from Storm Amy?

According to the latest Met Office forecast, we can expect the following disruption to traffic and travel in Lancashire and the North West.

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer



Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer



Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely



Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely