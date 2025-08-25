The everyday gadgets that are dirtier than a toilet - and we all own them

You might be shocked to learn that some everyday items are dirtier than your toilet 😱

Your phone could be dirtier than a toilet.

Other everyday gadgets and items are surprisingly unclear.

But which other products are on the list?

Think your toilet seat is the ultimate germ hub? Think again!

From cleaning equipment to technology and even vapes, these everyday household items can carry up to 15 times more bacteria than your toilet, and Brits are totally unaware.

Markus Lindblad from Northerner , reveals five surprising things that are dirtier than your toilet seat, and how often you should actually be cleaning them.

Get ready to add a whole new list to your cleaning schedule! At least it is a bank holiday!

Kitchen sponge

Some everyday items we all own could be dirtier than a toilet

Whilst they might be designed for cleaning, kitchen sponges are actually one of the dirtiest items you’ll find in a kitchen. Due to being damp and in constant contact with food particles, the sponges are a prime breeding ground for bacteria, such as E. coli and Salmonella.

Some past studies have suggested that your kitchen sponge could have 200,000 times more bacteria on it than a toilet seat! Avoid this dirty disaster by washing your sponges in hot water or replacing them more frequently.

Vapes

A popular habit amongst many, vape devices can harbour 400 times more bacteria than a toilet if not cleaned properly, due to constant hand-to-mouth contact and moisture. To prevent bacterial growth, regularly follow these cleaning steps:

Disassemble: Remove the tank, mouthpiece, other detachable parts, and the battery.

Clean: Rinse the tank under warm water and soak parts for 10-15 minutes. Use alcohol wipes for particularly unclean areas.

Soak mouthpiece: Submerge in warm soapy water, rinse thoroughly, and use a cotton swab for the inside.

Wipe exterior: Clean the device's exterior with a paper towel, avoiding getting any liquid in the battery compartment.

Reassemble: Once dry, put the parts back together. Before use, check that everything is properly assembled and there are no leaks.

If you’re looking for other nicotine replacements, then nicotine pouches might be a more hygienic alternative, as you simply put the pouch in the bin once used.

TV remotes

A TV remote is a major germ magnet, which surprisingly hosts up to 15 times more bacteria than a toilet seat. Its constant handling by multiple, often unwashed, hands makes it a collection point for various germs from coughs, sneezes, crumbs, and even pets.

Next time you’re cleaning, disinfect the TV remote to help stop the spread of germs and reduce bacterial growth.

Mobile Phones

Phones are taken everywhere, from bathrooms to bedrooms, from workplaces to gyms, and the need to constantly have your phone in your hand makes them a breeding ground for bacteria.

Every time you’re using your phone, you're transferring oil, sweat, food particles and bacteria from your hands, so it’s no surprise your phone could have ten times more bacteria on it than a toilet seat. Don’t get complacent, give your phone a disinfectant wipe down at least once a week, especially on the screen.

Computer Keyboards

Everyone's guilty of eating their lunch at their desk; however, you might be put off once you find out how dirty your keyboard can be. Whether it’s lunch time crumbs, dust, or bacteria from hands, PC or laptop keyboards can have five times more germs than a toilet seat. This could be even worse for those who share computers!

Personal laptops or computer keyboards should be wiped down at least once a month; however shared computers should be wiped down once a person has used it to avoid any buildup of bacteria.