Vaping rules abroad could catch you out this summer 🚭

Many of us will be jetting away for a summer holiday very soon.

If you use a vape, you will want to make sure you know the laws here and abroad.

An expert has laid out all the rules you need to know.

The sun has been shining and you might already be turning your mind towards your summer holiday. Whether you are jetting off to the Mediterranean or staying closer to home, hopefully the weather will remain as good as it has been.

If you are planning on going abroad in the coming months and you use a vape, you will want to make sure you don’t get caught out by changes in the law. New rules about the use of disposable devices are about to come into effect.

Vape expert Markus Lindblad from Haypp , reveals the ins and outs of vaping on holiday, plus the need to know rules about returning to the UK.

Can I bring a vape back into the UK after holiday?

Markus explains: “If you’re returning to the UK from a holiday abroad after the UK disposable vape ban on June 1, you can still bring your vape or e-cigarette back into the country with you. Using single-use vapes after the ban isn’t going to become illegal, it’s buying or selling vapes that’s being restricted.

“Entering the UK with a disposable vape is only an offence if you intend to sell it on, so as long as it’s for personal use then you’re not breaking any laws.”

Can you take your vape on a plane?

The expert said: “Travelling on a plane with a vape is permitted, but you could get into trouble when you land depending on the laws in force in your final destination. Just like smoking, vaping on a plane is illegal, so if you’re unsure of the rules it might be best to leave your vape at home and find an alternative nicotine product for use on the journey.

“Nicotine pouches for example can be used discreetly on a plane, train, or even in a bar or restaurant, so could be a good alternative.”

Can you pack a vape?

Markus added: “Vape devices and e-cigarettes should be packed in carry-on luggage only, with a maximum of 20 batteries. Refills and e-liquids must also be kept in hand luggage with a maximum bottle size of 100ml.

“Both of these items need to be packed in your hand luggage, not in your checked in baggage due to the lithium batteries inside the vape. Airport security can confiscate the items and you might be called back to open and check your luggage.”

What are the vaping laws abroad?

The expert explained: “Each country has its own set of laws and regulations. Some countries have severe restrictions in place with serious penalties if broken including large fines or even imprisonment.

“Popular European destinations, such as Belgium and France have banned the sale of disposable vapes. Whereas in the US, vaping laws vary between states. San Francisco, for example, has banned the sale of all vaping products, and some states, such as California and New Jersey, have imposed flavour bans.

“Please be aware that regulations can change, and it's best to check the local law before traveling.”

