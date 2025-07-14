Breaking

Two-hour delays for commuters as M6 crash injures eight and closes southbound between Preston and Lancaster

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:54 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 16:11 BST
Commuters are facing hours of delays after a serious multi-vehicle crash shut down the M6 southbound between Preston and Lancaster this morning.

The collision, which involved multiple vehicles, happened at around 10:25am between junctions 32 (Preston) and 33 (Lancaster).

Eight people were injured - including two young children - with five suffering serious injuries.

Commuters are facing hours of delays after a serious multi-vehicle crash shut down the M6 southboundplaceholder image
Commuters are facing hours of delays after a serious multi-vehicle crash shut down the M6 southbound | National Highways

One of the children was airlifted to Manchester Children’s Hospital.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, including police, paramedics, firefighters and an air ambulance.

The southbound carriageway remains fully closed to traffic, and one lane northbound is also shut due to damage to the central reservation.

Traffic on the southbound side is facing delays of over two hours, while drivers heading north are experiencing tailbacks of up to 45 minutes.

Police say the motorway will remain closed “for some time” while crews work to clear the scene and investigate the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We know that it may be frustrating to have your journey delayed, or your route changed.

“We ask that you please be patient and understand that our officers and colleagues are working to resume normality as soon as they can.

“At this stage, our priority is responding to the collision, and we will bring you updates when we are able to.”

National Highways said traffic caught within the closure is now being released via a “rearward relief” system.

Diversion route

Motorists are advised to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion:

  • Exit the M6 at J33 (Lancaster South)
  • At the roundabout, take the first exit onto the A6 towards Garstang, Blackpool and Fleetwood
  • Continue southbound on the A6 through Garstang, Bilsborrow, Barton and Broughton to M55 J1 (Broughton)
  • Take the first roundabout exit for Birmingham (M6)
  • Follow the M55 to rejoin the M6 at J32, heading south towards Birmingham
