Police shut lane 3 of the motorway in both directions between J26 (Orrell Interchange, M58) and J27 (Standish, Parbold) after a southbound crash at around 9am.

The closure was to allow emergency repairs to the central barrier and to clear debris which had spilled onto the northbound carriageway.

All traffic was stopped and held until around 9.25am whilst police and paramedics responded.

North West Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital, but they were not seriously injured.

There was around four miles of congestion on the southbound approach and slight delays to northbound traffic until around 10am.

The agency tweeted: “"Congestion to J25 (Bryn) heading North. Also back to Charnock Richard Services heading South.

"The accident occurred Northbound where barrier damage and debris ended up on the opposite side.”