M6 reopens between Preston and Wigan 24 hours after lorry fire shut motorway

Emergency resurfacing works were completed overnight and the northbound carriageway fully reopened at 4.30am.

Traffic is flowing smoothly and there are no further incidents to report this morning.

Highways initially wanted to keep one lane open overnight to keep traffic moving, but it was decided that a full closure should be put in force whilst extensive repairs were undertaken.

The M6 has reopened this morning (Tuesday), 24 hours after a lorry was swept into a bridge by heavy winds at 4.50am on Monday, with the lorry catching fire after impact

Northbound drivers were diverted off the motorway at Standish and along Wigan Road through Euxton to rejoin the M6 at junction 28 in Leyland.

The full day closure led to heavy traffic on local roads as drivers sought other routes, with congestion around Euxton, Buckshaw Village, Eccleston and towards the M61 in Chorley.

In one picture, fire crews can be seen tackling the fire, with the lorry and its trailer nearly destroyed by the blaze.

The driver had a lucky escape and was rescued from his burning cab by other motorists. He suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0152 of February 21, 2022.