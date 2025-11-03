Four people have suffered minor injuries after a train derailed in Cumbria.

A total of 87 people were assessed by paramedics after the 4.28am Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston came off the tracks near the village of Shap this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene but the derailment is no longer being treated as a major incident.

North West Ambulance Service said: “We can now confirm that we have stood down from major incident status and are withdrawing resources from the scene.

“Our colleagues have assessed a total of 87 patients, with only four suffering minor injuries.

“No-one required further hospital treatment, and all were discharged from the nearby rest centre.

“An operation remains in place with our partners as they continue to recover the scene.”

British Transport Police said officers were called at 6.15am and passengers were safely escorted from the train.

The incident is likely to cause disruption “for a number of days”, Avanti West Coast said.

A spokesperson added: “At 06.10hrs today, November 3, the 04:28 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.

“As a result, all lines are blocked north of Preston. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.

“We’ll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a train derailment near Shap in Cumbria following a report by a train driver.

“At present, we’re unable to run trains between Preston and Carlisle. We’re urging passengers to check with their train operator or National Rail Enquiries for the latest information.

“We’re very sorry to those whose journeys have been impacted this morning and appreciate your patience while we work to reopen the line. Our top priority is the safety of passengers and staff on the West Coast Main Line.”

First Minister John Swinney said it would have been a “terrifying experience” for those involved. He said he had been “very concerned” to hear about the incident.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ms Swinney said: “Rail travel is normally a very safe way of travel, so when these incidents happen they are matters of enormous concern and require detailed investigation.”

While he stressed no-one had been seriously hurt in the incident, he added: “This will have been an absolutely terrifying experience to have witnessed, so it’s important that all support is in place for everyone that’s affected.”

He stressed the Scottish Government was in touch with the UK Government “about the steps that are being taken to investigate the incident and also to support those affected”.

The derailment took place the day after a number of people were stabbed on an LNER train travelling between Doncaster and London, with a crew member on board the service left in a critical but stable condition after Sunday’s incident.

In the wake of that, Mr Swinney said: “I think we’ve obviously got to make sure there’s adequate safety and security in place for passengers on trains.”

He stressed overall that “rail travel is fundamentally safe and the British Transport Police do an excellent job”.

Mr Swinney said LNER staff on the train had “exercised enormous bravery in protecting passengers from attack” in what he described as being “an incident of the greatest degree of seriousness”.