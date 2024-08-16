Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A stretch of the M6 remains shut this morning after a woman fell to her death from a bridge near Standish overnight.

Police were called to a ‘concern for welfare’ incident on a motorway bridge between junctions 27 and 26 at around 1.25am.

Emergency services rushed to the scene where they sadly found a woman’s body on the carriageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Accident investigation work is ongoing and a diversion route is in place, with traffic diverted off the motorway at Standish and through Wigan, before rejoining the M6 at Orrell. All three lanes of the southbound carriageway remain closed between junction 27 at Standish and junction 26 (Orrell Interchange, M58).

Traffic is being diverted off the M6 southbound and through Standish and Wigan this morning | LEP

Police are advising that "significant delays are expected in the area this morning and there is no estimated time for the southbound motorway to reopen.

A police spokesperson said: “At around 1.25am this morning (Friday 16 August 2024), we were called to the junction 27 of the M6 for a concern for welfare of a female.

“We attended the scene and sadly discovered the body of the female.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The M6 southbound between junction 27 and 26 is closed while officers continue with their investigations.

“Significant delays are to be expected in the area for the immediate future.

“Thank you for your patience at this time.

“If anyone has any information about this incident or footage, including dashcam, CCTV, or mobile phone footage is asked to call 101 quoting log number 171 of 16/08/2024."

No estimate for reopening of M6 southbound

National Highways said there is currently no estimated time for when the southbound carriageway will reopen today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the agency said: “At around 02:00 the M6 southbound near Wigan was closed to assist the multi-agency response to this North West Motorway Police Group led incident.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are at scene implementing traffic management to support both police and the North West Ambulance Service.

“Due to the nature of the incident police collision investigations are required, the carriageway will not be able to re-open until these have taken place.

“There is currently no estimate available for the M6 southbound between J27 and J26 can open.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diversion route

The following diversion routes are in place for both HGV and regular traffic.

Non-HGV route includes a low railway bridge 12'0" (3.6m) and narrow canal bridge.

- Leave the M6 at J27

- At the roundabout take the first exit and join the A5209. Follow the A5209

- At the junction with the B5206 turn right onto the B5206 southbound (Shevington Lane)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- At the junction with the A577 turn left and join the A577 eastbound (Orrel Road)

- At M6 J26 turn right onto the access road

- At the roundabout take the first exit and re-join the M6 south

HGV route

- Leave the M6 at J27

- At the roundabout take the first exit and join the A5209. Follow the A5209

- At the junction with the A49 turn right and join the A49 southbound (Wigan Road)

- At the A49/Saddle Gyratory, join the A577 westbound (Ormskirk Road)

- At M6 J26 turn right onto the access road

- At the roundabout take the first exit and re-join the M6 south