‘Today could be the final one for Morecambe FC’ says football finance expert

A leading football finance expert has decried the perilous situation at Morecambe FC, claiming that the main issue in football governance is that ‘everything is driven by short-term self-interest.’

With National League club Morecambe on the brink of going out of business as a proposed takeover deal continues to flounder, economic expert and University of Liverpool football finance lecturer Kieran Maguire has weighed in on the situation, warning that the situation is looking dire for the 105-year-old institution.

Maguire took to X to tweet: “Today [August 4] could be the final one for Morecambe FC. Club is reliant on the Essex based owner seeing sense otherwise over a century of existence ceases as do 200 jobs.”

Despite repeated promises of a takeover deal approaching a successful conclusion, current owner Jason Whittingham and Bond Group Investments remain in situ. An already concerning situation has reached breaking point over the last month as the Shrimps were suspended from the National League, staff wages were unpaid in full for a second consecutive month and a proposed takeover by sports investment company Panjab Warriors failed to reach completion.

Outlining what could potentially happen going forwards, Maguire told the website EFL Analysis that Whittingham could continue to run the club despite it being loss-making, it having increased debts, and expenses from loan interest running up to £250,000. Alternatively, he could sell to Panjab Warriors, put the club into administration, or lock the gates and let the club go into liquidation.

Speaking on The Guardian’s Football Weekly podcast on August 5, Maguire went on to say: “I think the one consolation is that the EFL, who have significantly upped their game since Trevor Birch took over, did appear to have approved [Panjab Warriors] under the Owners and Directors Test

“The big issue there is, A, do they have the money and B, can they show where the money has come from? If you tick those boxes, that does give you a degree of comfort. But ultimately, if Jason Whittingham doesn't want to sell at the price that Panjab Warriors wants to buy… the options are either Whittingham finds some cash to support the club, because it is losing money, there's no doubt about that, or it goes into liquidation.

“Because I don't think you can put it into administration when you haven't got a board of directors. The current owners don't want the rules to be too draconian because they're saying to themselves, at some point in time, I may want to sell this club. So therefore, ‘why restrict the pool of potential buyers’ because I want to extract the maximum price at sale date.

“So the issue with football is that everything is driven by short-term self-interest, and that dictates the set of rules that we have, particularly in the Premier League.”