A Lancashire primary school was this afternoon placed into lockdown with children placed under desks and parents locked into the school hall after a man was seen patrolling the grounds with a knife.

Parents arriving to pick up children at Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe at 3.10pm today were ushered into the school and doors were locked behind them.

A member of staff told parents the school had an incident drill and shortly after the head teacher told parents ‘this is not a drill, this school is in lockdown’.

Pupils were kept in their classrooms by teachers and asked to hide under desks. They were kept calm and not told of the impending dangers.

Parents were told a man had been seen close to the school with ‘a bread knife’ later described by a parent as a ‘machete’.

One parent, who was locked into the school, said: “I have to say the school dealt with it really well.

‘It was just pick up as normal, but when we got there parents were asked to quickly get into the school hall and we were told pupils were practising a drill.

Morecambe's Grovenor Park Primary School | Google

“Shortly, after the head appeared and said this was in fact not a drill and for our own safety and that of the children all doors were locked and we were asked not to leave.

“I felt sick knowing my child was hiding under a desk. But the school kept us informed all the way through.

“They explained seven patrol cars were looking for a man who had been seen close to school grounds with a bread knife.

“I spoke to someone who had seen a picture of who police were searching for and the knife ran the full length of his leg and seemed more like a machete.

“We were kept at the school until 4pm when police said they had located the man at a location nearby.

“We were then able to leave the school class by class.

“Luckily, by child was OK - he had no idea why they were asked to go under the desks.

“It’s bad this can happen so close to home.”

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “At around 3:05pm today we were called to Roeburn Drive, Morecambe to a report of a man carrying a weapon.

“Officers attended and conducted a search in the area. Enquiries are continuing.

“We are satisfied that there is no wider threat to the public.”