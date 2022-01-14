Thin Lizzy tribute bring UK tour to Morecambe

Limehouse Lizzy. Photo by Marty Moffatt.

The band continue to keep the spirit of Philip Lynott and Thin Lizzy alive, well and dominating stages worldwide and recently added a tribute into their show to ex-Thin Lizzy guitarist (and world renowned solo artist) Gary Moore.

From their Official PRS award, performing for Virgin Atlantic in Barbados, TV appearances (BBC 2’s ‘Arena’ amongst others), and to actually being recruited to record and tour by members of the original Thin Lizzy, Limehouse Lizzy recently completed their 26th year with their most explosive show and critically-acclaimed line-up yet.

Despite international tours (UAE, Germany and previously USA, Scandinavia, Caribbean etc), corporate clients (Mitsubishi, NatWest) and even book appearances (The Rocker, Send In The Clones), Limehouse Lizzy were able to squeeze a co-headline tour with tribute giants Livewire, along with their own stand-alone tour, in what has been an exhausting year-long schedule. The boys are back in town in 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The show at The Platform, which is suitable for ages 18+ and will be a standing gig with limited seating, starts at 8pm on Saturday January 15. Tickets cost £18 each and are available from Lancaster and Morecambe Visitor Information Centres, online here or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.