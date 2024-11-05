Stress Awareness Day: Transform your home Into a calming paradise

Housing experts have shared eight tips on how to incorporate peaceful elements into your home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As we approach National Stress Awareness Day (November 6th), now’s a good time to dedicate some time to transforming your home into a calming sanctuary that exudes peace and relaxation.

In today’s busy world, the home is more than just a place to live, it’s a retreat from the demands of everyday life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grainger plc, the UK’s leading residential experts, understand that making your home a tranquil space can have a profound impact on your mental well-being.

Research shows that our surroundings directly influence our mood and stress levels, which contributes to our overall mental well-being.

A cluttered, chaotic home can contribute to feelings of anxiety and overwhelm, while a serene, well-organised space promotes relaxation and calm.

Whether you are living in a bustling city apartment or a quiet countryside cottage, you can transform your home into a zen paradise with a few thoughtful changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Lancaster, Senior Resident Services Manager at Grainger has put together a list of eight top tips to create a calming environment that will help you unwind and recharge.

1. Decluttering

Consider removing unnecessary items and organising your space to promote mental clarity and reduce stress. One of the first actions you can take to create a calming home is decluttering. A minimalist approach with fewer distractions helps clear the mind and creates a sense of openness.

2. Greenery

Adding plants to your home is a simple way to bring the calming effects of nature indoors. Houseplants like peace lilies, and succulents not only improve air quality but also help create a connection to nature, which can reduce stress and improve your overall mood.

3. Quiet space

Create an area in your home for mindfulness where you could meditate or do yoga. Soft cushions, neutral tones, and comfortable seating will make this space a perfect spot for quiet reflection and mental restoration. A few minutes of mindfulness each day can have a positive impact on your mental clarity and emotional balance.

4. Soothing colours and natural textures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natural materials and calming colour palettes can help evoke a sense of peace in your home. Choose materials like wood, stone, or organic fabrics, and opt for colours such as soft greens, gentle blues, or earthy neutrals to create a space that feels restful and harmonious.

5. Soft lighting and calming scents

The right lighting plays a crucial role in creating a relaxing atmosphere. Choose soft, ambient lighting, such as dimmable lamps, or Himalayan salt lamps to create a warm, soothing glow. Pair this with calming scents like lavender, jasmine, or sandalwood to promote relaxation and well-being.

6. Natural soundscapes or water features

Incorporating natural sounds can enhance the calming atmosphere of your home. Consider a small indoor water feature or playing gentle soundscapes, such as the sound of ocean waves or birdsong, to help reduce stress and create a tranquil retreat from everyday life.

7. Digital detox space

Dedicate space in your home that’s free from screens where you can unwind without the distraction of technology. Whether it’s a cosy reading spot or a place for journalling, this space will help you to disconnect and focus on relaxation. Grainger’s co-working spaces can also help with this, as by utilising our meeting pods and rooms, you can keep your work out of your home!

8. Calming artwork

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artwork helps to set the tone for a peaceful home. Choose serene, nature-inspired prints or abstract pieces in soothing colours that promote a sense of calm and encourage mindfulness.

Samantha said: “At Grainger, we recognise the vital role that our living spaces play in supporting mental well-being. We’re proud to offer guidance on how to make a home more calming and supportive, especially during Stress Awareness Day.”

Grainger plc is the UK’s largest listed residential landlord, with a portfolio of high-quality, professionally managed rental homes across the country. Grainger is committed to providing homes and communities that enhance the well-being of life and its residents.

For more information, visit: https://www.graingerplc.co.uk/