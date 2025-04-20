People on social media have been posting videos and images of stranded motorists playing football on the M6 | National World

People on social media have been posting videos and images of stranded motorists playing football on the M6.

Stranded motorists have been spotted playing football on the closed M6 after traffic was halted due to a sever road traffic collision.

Highways England have also confirmed that a North West Air Ambulance has landed on the M6 following a serious road traffic collision.

With the M6 closed southbound between J34 near Lancaster and J33 at Galgate following a serious collision, police have said that they are unable to confirm when the road will reopen.

More information to come...