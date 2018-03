The family and friends of 11-year-old Cem Bora who died in a house fire are celebrating his life a year on from the tragedy.

An event will take place today (March 19) at Dallas Road Gardens to remember the Dallas Road Primary School pupil.

Family, friends and classmates will gather at 5pm to remember Cem.

Biodegradable red balloons will be released at the event which is open to all.

A collection will also be at the event to help fundraise for Lancaster Fire Service.

