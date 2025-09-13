Lancashire County Council should make it “official policy” to paint the St. George’s Cross on all mini-roundabouts – according to one of its own cabinet members.

Brian Moore, who is responsible for economic development and growth at the Reform UK-run authority, was speaking in the wake of the late summer trend which saw white road markings nationwide – including in several parts of Lancashire – graffitied with red paint by members of the public in order to depict the English flag.

That practice – when done without the permission of the council in charge of the roads – is illegal.

However, County Cllr Moore says he believes Lancashire County Council should modify the roundabout markers for itself.

He made the comments during a recent cabinet meeting at which a new – and shortened – list of council-approved flags was given the go-ahead, dictating which ones can be flown over County Hall.

However, the discussion turned to the public display of flags more broadly – including the random road surface redecoration in recent weeks which has seen mini-roundabout centre circles, zebra crossings, traffic island splitters and even some bollards morph into makeshift St. George’s crosses.

County Cllr Brian Moore would like the English flag painted on every mini-roundabout in Lancashire as part of an official programme | National World and (inset) Lancashire County Council

Deputy Progressive Lancashire opposition group leader Gina Dowding – who claimed some sections of society were “weaponising” the Flag of England – suggested it was “somewhat disrespectful for people who want to take pride in the flag now [to be] driving over an image of it”.

As cabinet members lined up to praise the new County Hall flag-flying rules – which permit the hoisting of seven symbols, including the Cross of St. George, Union Jack and Flag of Lancashire – County Cllr Moore, who represents the Morecambe South division, said:

“I am very proud of the British and the Union Flag and fully support our flag policy. I don’t believe it’s weaponising it by saying that we, as a council, want to put it up there and show pride in our country.

“I actually think…and I will suggest this later outside the meeting, that we, as a council, [should] have an official policy of painting a red cross on all white roundabouts.”

The authority offered no further comment when later asked by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) whether the suggestion was now under active consideration.

Deploying council staff or contractors to officially reinvent the county’s mini-roundabouts would overcome the legal issues faced by spray-painting members of the public in relation to defacing council property – but the patriotic paint jobs would still have to comply with current highways legislation.

The LDRS understands that that could prove difficult – although the Department for Transport was silent on the issue when approached about the prospect of a mini-roundabout revolution across the 4,600 miles of highway for which Lancashire County Council is responsible.

However, non-standard road markings are not unheard of. A double roundabout in Berkshire hit the headlines earlier this year when it was radically redesigned to feature coloured leaves as its central islands and white leaves to mark out surrounding zebra crossings.

Ad hoc St. George’s crosses are reported to have appeared on mini-roundabouts in Preston, Lancaster, Morecambe, Carnforth and beyond the county council’s borders in Blackpool in recent weeks – as well as on a zebra crossing on Liverpool Road in Longton, outside the Black Bull pub.

In relation to that unauthorised revamp, the county council said in a statement: “We’d like to remind people that painting on or altering highway assets presents significant safety risks – and any unauthorised markings which pose a hazard for highway users may need to be removed at the expense of the taxpayer.

“We encourage people to report any highways matters if there are concerns over safety and we will assess whether there is a safety issue in this instance and if action is needed.”

The response of local authorities across the country has varied to a degree, with many – like Oldham Council – stressing the potential safety risks and the illegality of the action. Several have ordered that defaced road markings be restored, while others have said they will do so in some circumstances.

However, the leader of Reform-run Worcestershire County Council, Joanne Monk, said she would not instruct highways officials to “go out and make a special journey…to repaint islands”, because of the cost to the taxpayer.

In a statement on the issue of graffitied road markings, the Department for Transport told the LDRS: “Section 132 of the Highways Act 1980 makes it an offence for a person to paint or mark upon the surface of a highway without the consent of the highway authority.

“The act allows local highway authorities to remove pictures or marks they deem to be obstructions from highways. It is for them to decide when it is appropriate to exercise those powers.”

On the related recent trend of St. George’s and Union flags being sporadically hung from lampposts in parts of Lancashire, county council leader Stephen Atkinson said last month that the authority “support[s] the patriotic hanging of the Union and St George’s Cross flags in a safe way”.

“If done in appropriate manner it can create a real sense of civic pride, unity and inclusion and works well to brighten up our cities, towns and villages.

“It is important that people use their common sense placing flags and think of their own safety – particularly when draping anything at height – and that of others.

“As a highways authority, the county council’s policy is to work with communities to ensure items like flags and bunting can be displayed appropriately.

“We would only take action to remove something if it posed a danger to road users.”