Morecambe MP meets with Heysham port owners to discuss upgrades to ferry terminal

David Morris MP met with Heysham port owners, Peel Ports, to discuss improvements to the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal for car passengers.

David was also joined by Lancaster City Council chief executive Mark Davies on the visit.

Last month Mr Morris launched a campaign for an upgrade to the Isle of Man terminal at Heysham Port.

MP David Morris said: “The ferry terminal needs a facelift to reflect the rise in tourism to the area.

Mark Davies CEO Lancaster City Council, Andrew Darnell, general manager Heysham Port, David Morris MP.

“I have been in talks with the Isle of Man government looking to unlock funding for a new ferry terminal at Heysham Port."

Funding for the refurbishment could come from "various bodies" including the Manx and UK governments and Peel Ports, which owns Heysham Port, he said.

Speaking after the visit to Heysham Port, David Morris MP said: “I was pleased to meet with the Peel Team on Friday for a site visit to look at the areas of the Steam Packet terminal at Heysham Port which need to be improved.

Alice Rice, Isle of Man Steam Packet and David Morris MP on the new Manxman ferry.

"The team have taken the areas on board and will be coming back with a list of options and projected costings.

“I have already gained the endorsement from the Isle of Man Government, and we are in discussions on the initial plans for funding with all of the partners.

"Once the full report has been received from Peel I will be meeting with the Ports Minister to discuss this further.

“Whilst in the Port I was pleased to tour the brand new Manxman ferry that is now operating on the Heysham to Douglas Route.