Morecambe MP launches campaign to upgrade ‘tired’ terminal at Heysham Port

MP David Morris is launching a campaign for an upgrade to the Isle of Man terminal at Heysham Port.

Mr Morris said while the terminal was "functional" it should be "enjoyable".

MP David Morris said: “The ferry terminal needs a facelift to reflect the rise in tourism to the area.

"I have been in talks with the Isle of Man government looking to unlock funding for a new ferry terminal at Heysham Port.

Heysham port is owned by Peel Ports Group. Picture from Google Street View.

"The current terminal is functional but very tired and that a new welcoming facility with modern amenities is needed.

"Our port is primarily used for daily freight ferry services to Ireland, operated by Stena Line and Seatruck Ferries, but also used for twice-daily passenger crossings to and from the Isle of Man, run by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.

"With Eden North soon to be started in Morecambe and the recent deal struck with Eden and the Isle of Man as the first nation to be awarded the UNESCO Biosphere, and the increased tourism that this will bring, we need a state of the art terminal to proudly say to our combined visitors you are going to a special destination both ways.

"Both the Morecambe area and the Isle of Man are intrinsic in mutual fortunes ranging from the perennial TT motorbike races and the expanding business and tourism opportunities we must capitalise on.”

Heysham port. Picture from Google Street View.

Thousands of people use the facility while traveling with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company each year.

Mr Morris, who previously called for stronger ties between Morecambe and the island, said he wanted a "feel good factor" for people heading to the island, as well as making those those travelling in the opposite direction feel welcome when they reached Lancashire.

"We're intrinsic in each other's fortunes and I think that should be reflected," he said.

Mr Morris said the refurbishment would cost a "smattering" of the cost of the construction of a new terminal in Liverpool.

Funding for the refurbishment could come from "various bodies" including the Manx and UK governments and Peel Ports, which owns Heysham Port, he said.

He said his next step would be to meet with the minister with responsibility for ports and the issue would be brought to the floor of the UK Parliament in the coming weeks.