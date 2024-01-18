Your pictures of amazing views across Morecambe Bay this week
This week has seen some dramatic changes in weather, with snow changing to rain and then bright sunshine.
By Gayle Rouncivell
The blue skies have led to some stunning clear views across Morecambe Bay, and readers have been sharing their photos of the beautiful scenery with us.
Thank you to everyone who posted their photos on our Facebook pages.
In case you missed it, here’s our gallery of photos from Wednesday’s sunny weather: https://www.lancasterguardian.co.uk/news/people/10-pictures-show-todays-stunning-clear-view-across-morecambe-bay-4482368
