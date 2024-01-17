10 pictures show today’s stunning clear view across Morecambe Bay
What a difference a day makes.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Jan 2024, 16:00 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 16:04 GMT
Less than 24 hours after we saw the first snowfall of 2024 across Lancaster and Morecambe, the sky is a stunning blue and the sun is shining.
It may still only just be above freezing with more icy mornings to come, but today’s crisp and clear weather is a welcome sight after yesterday’s snow and rain.
We couldn’t resist taking some photos and video of the beautiful wintry view from Bare across Morecambe Bay to the snowy hills of Cumbria this afternoon.
