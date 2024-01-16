The Lancaster and Morecambe district woke up to the first snow of 2024 this morning.

Temperatures fell last night as the Met office issued yellow weather warnings for snow and ice.

But the snow may soon disappear as rain is forecast from 11am today (January 16) until 7pm. Temperatures are expected to fall to -3C this evening, averaging around 5C today.

Tomorrow (January 17) looks set to be colder with highs of just 1C and -4C in the evening but sunshine throughout the day may make it feel a little warmer.

A yellow weather warning for snow remains in place for Thursday.

Snow scene Snow falls on the Eric Morecambe statue.

Snow scene The Midland Hotel this morning (January 16).

Snow scene A quiet and snow covered Happy Mount Park, Morecambe.