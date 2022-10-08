Young Lancaster singer to appear on ITV show The Voice
Lancaster singing sensation Olivia-Mae Mulqueeney will be reaching a prime time TV audience this evening when she appears on The Voice.
The 17-year-old will be appearing on the hit ITV show on Saturday evening.
Judges Olly Murs, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie will be on stage to listen to Olivia's performance.
Tonight’s episode, which starts at 8pm, sees the sixth round of auditions in the 11th series of the hit show.
You can see all the acts appearing alongside Olivia here.
Earlier this year, Olivia brought the house down when she sang a Whitney Houston classic in front of a 12,000 strong audience at Wembley Arena.
The teenager was invited by Voice In A Million to be a guest artist at a charity event, which was raising money for Adoption UK.
Olivia also raised her profile during lockdown by singing on live streams and winning an Instagram talent contest.