Young Lancaster singer to appear on ITV show The Voice

The 17-year-old will be appearing on the hit ITV show on Saturday evening.

Judges Olly Murs, will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Anne-Marie will be on stage to listen to Olivia's performance.

Tonight’s episode, which starts at 8pm, sees the sixth round of auditions in the 11th series of the hit show.

Olivia-Mae Mulqueeney will be appearing on The Voice.

Earlier this year, Olivia brought the house down when she sang a Whitney Houston classic in front of a 12,000 strong audience at Wembley Arena.

The teenager was invited by Voice In A Million to be a guest artist at a charity event, which was raising money for Adoption UK.