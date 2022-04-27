Young Lancaster singer wows 12k Wembley crowd with Whitney Houston hit

The 16-year-old from Lancaster was invited by Voice In A Million to be a guest artist at a charity event, which was raising money for Adoption UK.

Now celebrating its 12th year, Voice In A Million presents an opportunity of a lifetime for schoolchildren from all backgrounds throughout the UK to come together united in song and perform in front of their own family and friends in what has been billed as ‘The world’s most spectacular school concert’.

Their recent fundraiser at Wembley Arena raised more than £2,000 for Adoption UK.

Olivia Mulqueeney.

It included schoolchildren of all ages performing a set list of songs as part of the VIAM Choir, alongside a number of smaller choirs and selected soloists.

Olivia-Mae – who raised her profile during lockdown by singing on live streams and winning an Instagram talent contest – was headhunted to appear on stage at the event.

Mum Cheryl said: “She blew the roof off with a classic, ‘I will always love you’ by Whitney Houston.”

On her @oliviamaesinger Instagram, the teenager said: “The power of social media connecting people amazes me. I will never ever forget this experience of being asked by @voice_in_a_million to perform for them at Wembley stadium to help raise funds for @adoption.uk (gulp) 12k audience.”