3-1-5 Health Club in Mannin Way is opening its doors free to everyone to mark the national event, which strives to encourage the nation to celebrate the fun of fitness and physical activity.

There will be everything from class tasters, a family fun run and wellbeing fayre to advise, help and inform you of all things health related, a chance to check out the club’s new Spin Zone and SWEAT Studio, and to try out a SWEAT session, also for free.

The gym will also be offering flash sales on the day for discounts on memberships.

3-1-5 gym is celebrating National Fitness Day.

