World Mental Health Day: The Lancaster charity that's marking 10 years of offering a 'safe place' to those in need

And as World Mental Health Day approaches on October 10, Positive Futures is continuing to make a vital difference to people’s lives.

Tucked away in a canal side corner of the White Cross industrial estate, Positive Futures is a safe haven for around 250 people every week.

On World Mental Health Day it will open its doors to anyone wanting to find out what it can offer but Positive Futures doesn’t really need a special awareness day as it has an open door policy all year round.

Chief Executive Officer Jan Gomez.

“You don’t have to make an appointment or be referred to us because I don’t like people being labelled,” said chief executive officer, Jan Gomez.

“We provide a safe place for anyone from those who are a bit lonely and want a chat, to others who like to join social groups or want to learn personal development skills.”

Jan used to work on the mental health programme at Lancaster Adult College and when that closed was really worried about people who’d feel isolated – so Positive Futures was born.

In the decade since its beginnings in one office at the YMCA, the charity has seen demand quadruple. It’s also changed since the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Positive Futures has an open door policy all year round.

“We had worked so hard to get people out of their homes and come here and then the government gave them permission to stay in so the pandemic has affected a lot of people,” said Jan.

“Before Covid, a lot of people came here for social interaction and now we see more struggling with depression and social anxieties.”

Positive Futures, which is open Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm, also offers support to those with psychosis, personality disorders, schizophrenia, other mental health conditions and learning disabilities, and has suicide first aiders. It currently sees people from aged 16 to late 70s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 5-9pm it operates a Crisis Café. Run in partnership with the NHS, this successful venture provides support for people in emotional distress who might otherwise visit a hospital Accident and Emergency department. It’s hoped a similar service can be established in Morecambe.

Staff members Tracey, Mervyn and Jeannie in the cafe.

Another partnership which has proved successful is with job centres and that’s how crisis support worker, Tracey Parker, discovered Positive Futures.

“At first I didn’t want to walk through the door but I did and it changed my life,” said Tracey. “Positive Futures allowed me to flourish and now I feel I can do anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight years ago, Tracey’s mental health was bad and she turned to drink. She left her children and home behind and lived on the streets in Kendal but one visit to the job centre where Positive Futures had a presence, changed everything.

“I was a mess and didn’t want to live but now I have a beautiful flat and have my family back and it’s all down to this place,”she said.

Positive Futures mental health charity is based in Lancaster.

And when Tracey was diagnosed with breast cancer, she received all the support she needed from her Positive Futures friends. “We’re like one big family,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracey is now one of 13 staff members, 11 of who started off volunteering. The charity currently has about 20 ‘amazing’ volunteers.

Liz Sutherland volunteers at the singing group and has been visiting Positive Futures ever since it was established.

“When the Adult College closed, I was a bit lost,” she said. “I’ve had two breakdowns and my agoraphobia was so bad that I couldn’t go out for three months.”

“If Positive Futures wasn’t here, I couldn’t manage on my own. I’m a very private person but I’ve met people here and got a network of friends. I’m looked after very well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz has taken a Feeling Confident for the Future course and other courses available include anxiety management, personal development and literacy. Talking therapies are provided and there’s also a reading for healing course at Morecambe Library.

Positive Futures CEO Jan Gomez with service user, Lawrence Grubic.

Positive Futures run a wide range of social groups too from guitar lessons to knitting and from Nordic walking to ‘tittle tattle’ sessions. Group trips to the Lakes and Bury Market have also been organised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All these activities help people build confidence and self-esteem,” said Jan.

It runs a membership scheme to keep costs of the courses and groups down but membership isn’t compulsory. As a charity, fundraising is essential and a £10,000 target has been set for this year. Grants and contract funding also help.

Anyone can use the café which is open from 9am-3pm and is reasonably priced. For many of its customers, it provides their main meal for the day and they can take away meals to have at home too. Last year a Christmas meal was provided for 94 people.

As the energy crisis looms, Positive Futures are more than happy to provide a warm place for those struggling with heating their homes. They can also provide support when claiming benefits and help people to find jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is currently helping some Ukrainian women who feel shame at having to flee their war torn country.

“All our help is individualised. Empowering people is so wonderful to see,” said Jan. “People just want to be heard and I’m so proud that they have trust in us.”

Positive Futures’ commitment to supporting anyone with mental health issues was recognised with a Community Health and Wellbeing Award last year and Jan was shortlisted for the Best of Lancashire Community Champion Award.

Anyone requiring Positive Futures’ help can just pop into their centre, ring 01524 587223/07930 436764, or email [email protected] For more information, visit mypositivefuture.net

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home of Positive Futures mental health charity in Lancaster.

Positive Futures is a safe haven for around 250 people every week.

Positive Futures provides a safe place for anyone, from those who are a bit lonely and want a chat, to others who like to join social groups or want to learn personal development skills.