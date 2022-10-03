Take a look at these Lancaster & Morecambe Reception Class pictures from our archives
The first school term will draw to a close in a few weeks for this year’s reception class children in Lancaster and Morecambe.
By Debbie Butler
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:36 pm
Starting school is a big step for pupils and their families and many will be looking forward to October half-term to rest and spend some quality family time together.
Next month, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new pupils across the district.
In the meantime, here’s a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.
