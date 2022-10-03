Take a look at these Lancaster & Morecambe Reception Class pictures from our archives

Starting school is a big step for pupils and their families and many will be looking forward to October half-term to rest and spend some quality family time together.

Next month, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new pupils across the district.

In the meantime, here’s a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.

1. All smiles 2016: West End Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Kevin McGuinness Photo Sales

2. Say cheese 2015: Poulton Le Sands CE Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Paul Simpson Photo Sales

3. Blue for you 2016: Reception Class RKD, Torrisholme Community Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Kevin McGuinness Photo Sales

4. Sitting proud 2016: Chestnut Reception Class, Great Wood Primary School, Morecambe. Photo: Kevin McGuinness Photo Sales