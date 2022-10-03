News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Take a look at these Lancaster & Morecambe Reception Class pictures from our archives

The first school term will draw to a close in a few weeks for this year’s reception class children in Lancaster and Morecambe.

By Debbie Butler
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 3:36 pm

Starting school is a big step for pupils and their families and many will be looking forward to October half-term to rest and spend some quality family time together.

Next month, the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor will be publishing our School Starters supplement featuring pictures of the new pupils across the district.

In the meantime, here’s a look back through our archives at some of the pictures we’ve taken over the years of reception class children during their first days at school.

1. All smiles

2016: West End Primary School, Morecambe.

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

2. Say cheese

2015: Poulton Le Sands CE Primary School, Morecambe.

Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales

3. Blue for you

2016: Reception Class RKD, Torrisholme Community Primary School, Morecambe.

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

4. Sitting proud

2016: Chestnut Reception Class, Great Wood Primary School, Morecambe.

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales
Lancaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 4