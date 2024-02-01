Watch as once-popular Lancaster secondary school is razed to the ground

Following a successful Prior Approval Notice in December 2023, demolition contractors have now begun work to clear and prepare the site for a future council-led scheme to deliver 135 new council homes in 2026 (subject to further planning permission).

The works have been planned to reduce the impact the demolition might have on neighbouring properties in terms of noise, dust, and site operating times.

These photos, drone and video footage taken by our videographer Kelvin Lister-Stuttard show the full extent of the work being carried out.