The photos take us on a tour inside the Owen Road building, showing pupils’ work still on the walls as well as school equipment left abandoned on the desks and floors.

Skerton High closed in 2014 after being deemed surplus to requirements by Lancashire County Council due to dwindling pupil numbers.

To give the site a new lease of life, and as part of wider plans to regenerate the Mainway estate, the city council bought the building earlier this year.

Work began this week on the demolition of the former school on Monday, to clear and prepare the site for the council-led scheme to deliver 135 new council homes in 2026 (subject to further planning permission).

The works have been planned to reduce the impact the demolition might have on neighbouring properties in terms of noise, dust, and site operating times.