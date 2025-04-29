Watch as car drives along side of pitch during Lancaster City match at Matlock Town
This was the bizarre moment a motorist took a wrong turning and ended up driving behind the goal in the middle of a Lancaster City match.
The Northern Premier League game – at Matlock Town’s appropriately-named Proctor Cars Stadium – was in its early stages on Saturday when the Honda Jazz drove in front of stunned spectators in the 21st minute, swiftly followed by a steward.
However, the game continued despite the unexpected visitor, ending up 1-1 in the final league match of the season.
Video courtesy of Non League Football.
