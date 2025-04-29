Watch as car drives along side of pitch during Lancaster City match at Matlock Town

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This was the bizarre moment a motorist took a wrong turning and ended up driving behind the goal in the middle of a Lancaster City match.

The Northern Premier League game – at Matlock Town’s appropriately-named Proctor Cars Stadium – was in its early stages on Saturday when the Honda Jazz drove in front of stunned spectators in the 21st minute, swiftly followed by a steward.

However, the game continued despite the unexpected visitor, ending up 1-1 in the final league match of the season.

Video courtesy of Non League Football.

Related topics:Lancaster City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice