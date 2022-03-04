Watch as Andy Serkis deals with Vladimir Putin on The Late Show...as Gollum

Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Batman star used a microphone to depict Putin as Gollum.

The former Dukes actor stars in the new Batman film released this week.

Andy studied visual arts, theatre studies, theatre design and movement at Lancaster University in the early eighties and returned in 2019 to receive an honorary degree.

Andy Serkis on The Late Show.

His professional acting career began at The Dukes where he appeared in their first ever Play in the Park – A Midsummer Night’s Dream – in 1987, and more than a dozen other productions. He is now one of the theatre’s honorary patrons.

Andy made his name on the big screen by playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He has also played Snoke in three Star Wars films and Ian Drury in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.