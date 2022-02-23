Lancaster University graduate Andy Serkis to star in new Batman film

Andy, 57, will play butler Alfred Pennyworth to Robert Pattinson’s Batman in the film, which is expected to be one of the biggest movies of 2022.

For The Batman, Andy was reunited with Matt Reeves, who directed the Planet of the Apes films in which the actor also starred.

In playing Alfred, Andy is following in some illustrious footsteps as actors including Michael Caine have taken on the butler role in previous Batman films.

Andy Serkis. Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

In a television interview with Good Morning America this week, Andy was described as ‘one of the greatest actors on the planet’ but said he had been very lucky to play some great roles during his career.

Andy studied visual arts, theatre studies, theatre design and movement at Lancaster University in the early eighties and returned in 2019 to receive an honorary degree.

His professional acting career began at The Dukes where he appeared in their first ever Play in the Park – A Midsummer Night’s Dream – in 1987, and more than a dozen other productions. He is now one of the theatre’s honorary patrons.

A master of performance capture roles, Andy made his name on the big screen by playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. He has also played Snoke in three Star Wars films and Ian Drury in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

Andy Serkis, centre, as Lysander in A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Dukes' first outdoor promenade production in 1987.

He founded his own production company, The Imaginarium Studios, and has also directed several films.

Andy is married to actor Lorraine Ashbourne and their son Louis is currently appearing in the ITV drama No Return, playing Sheridan Smith’s son.