Voted for by readers: the 13 top dog groomers in Lancaster and Morecambe
Are you looking to give your beloved pet a well-deserved pamper?
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Apr 2022, 11:50 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST
The Lancaster district has a huge variety of dog grooming businesses where you can take your pooch for a wash and trim.
We asked Lancaster Guardian readers to nominate their favourite dog groomers in the area – and more than 100 people got in touch.
Here are some of your most popular dog groomers.
