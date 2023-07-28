Voted for by readers: the 13 top dog groomers in Lancaster and Morecambe

News you can trust since 1837
Are you looking to give your beloved pet a well-deserved pamper?
By Debbie Butler
Published 29th Apr 2022, 11:50 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 13:00 BST

The Lancaster district has a huge variety of dog grooming businesses where you can take your pooch for a wash and trim.

We asked Lancaster Guardian readers to nominate their favourite dog groomers in the area – and more than 100 people got in touch.

Here are some of your most popular dog groomers.

Blea Tarn Road, Lancaster LA2 0RD

1. Lune Dog Grooming

Blea Tarn Road, Lancaster LA2 0RD Photo: Submit

Blea Tarn Road, Lancaster LA2 0RD

2. Fresh Paws by Frankie

Blea Tarn Road, Lancaster LA2 0RD Photo: Fresh Paws by Frankie

8 Hastings Road, Lancaster LA1 4TH

3. Lancaster Top Dogs

8 Hastings Road, Lancaster LA1 4TH Photo: Lancaster Top Dogs

Hare Tarn Farm, North Road, Netherbeck, Carnforth, LA6 1AA

4. Country Hounds

Hare Tarn Farm, North Road, Netherbeck, Carnforth, LA6 1AA Photo: Country Hounds

