Voted for by readers: the 13 top dog groomers in Lancaster and Morecambe

Are you looking to give your beloved pet a well-deserved pamper?

The Lancaster district has a huge variety of dog grooming businesses where you can take your pooch for a wash and trim.

We asked Lancaster Guardian readers to nominate their favourite dog groomers in the area – and more than 100 people got in touch.

Here are some of your most popular dog groomers.

1 . Lune Dog Grooming Blea Tarn Road, Lancaster LA2 0RD Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2 . Fresh Paws by Frankie Blea Tarn Road, Lancaster LA2 0RD Photo: Fresh Paws by Frankie Photo Sales

3 . Lancaster Top Dogs 8 Hastings Road, Lancaster LA1 4TH Photo: Lancaster Top Dogs Photo Sales

4 . Country Hounds Hare Tarn Farm, North Road, Netherbeck, Carnforth, LA6 1AA Photo: Country Hounds Photo Sales

