Plenty of local pubs give a warm welcome to man's best friend,

10 top dog-friendly pubs in Lancaster & Morecambe

As it’s National Pet Month throughout April, here at the Lancaster Guardian we thought we’d flag up a selection of pubs and bars in the Lancaster and Morecambe area happy to welcome your canine companion – along with its owners, of course.

By Debbie Butler
Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:07 pm
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 12:17 pm

Here’s our guide to 10 great dog-friendly venues in the area where you can enjoy a drink with your pet by your side.

1. Gallico Lounge, Lancaster

The Gallico Lounge, in Market Street, says it exists to bring people together - and that includes with your dogs in tow. The venue also serves refreshments for its canine guests.

Photo: JPIMedia

2. The Three Mariners, Lancaster

Dogs are welcome inside and out. Water bowls and doggy treats are provided especially when they are well behaved.

Photo: Submit

3. The Midland Hotel, Morecambe

Dogs are allowed in The Rotunda Bar, however they are not allowed in the restaurant area.

Photo: Osprey Communications

4. The Wagon and Horses, Lancaster

Dog-friendly inside and out, so whatever the weather you can take your pet along too.

Photo: submit

