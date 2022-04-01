10 top dog-friendly pubs in Lancaster & Morecambe

Here’s our guide to 10 great dog-friendly venues in the area where you can enjoy a drink with your pet by your side.
1. Gallico Lounge, Lancaster
The Gallico Lounge, in Market Street, says it exists to bring people together - and that includes with your dogs in tow. The venue also serves refreshments for its canine guests.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. The Three Mariners, Lancaster
Dogs are welcome inside and out. Water bowls and doggy treats are provided especially when they are well behaved.
Photo: Submit
3. The Midland Hotel, Morecambe
Dogs are allowed in The Rotunda Bar, however they are not allowed in the restaurant area.
Photo: Osprey Communications
4. The Wagon and Horses, Lancaster
Dog-friendly inside and out, so whatever the weather you can take your pet along too.
Photo: submit