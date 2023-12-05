Video shows dramatic moment Lancaster student braves icy canal to rescue stranded sheep

A student from Spain studying in Lancaster jumped into the freezing waters of Lancaster Canal to pull a stranded sheep to safety.

As the video shows, Mirko Matitia San Juan didn’t hesitate when he spotted the distressed animal, stripping off his clothes and leaping into the icy water before wading across to the sheep and carefully lifting it to the other side of the canal, where other helpers were waiting to pull it to safety.

Mirko, who is from Madrid, is studying biomedical science at Lancaster University.

He was on Lancaster Canal at Ripley Heights, near Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, when he jumped into action on Friday.

Mirko, shown top rescuing the sheep from Lancaster Canal.

The sheep was safely returned to the school.

Firefighters spent two days bringing a major fire under control at a large building on the Lune Industrial Estate.

Firefighters were called out to Port Royal Avenue in Lancaster, on the Lune Industrial Estate, at 5.31am on Sunday and were met with a huge fire at a large building containing commercial waste.

Mirko swims across to the sheep.

Ten fire engines from Lancashire and Cumbria went to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large smoke plume was visible from the site and firefighters used specialist equipment such as aerial ladder platforms, a stinger and hazardous materials unit to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were working alongside police, ambulance, Lancaster City Council, Cadent Gas and Electricity North West to reduce the impact on the community and environment.