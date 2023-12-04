Dramatic drone pictures show smoke pouring from building during major fire in Lancaster

Firefighters are still bringing a major fire under control at a large building on the Lune Industrial Estate.

Firefighters were called out to Port Royal Avenue in Lancaster (on the Lune Industrial Estate) at 5.31am on December 3 and were met with a huge fire at a large building containing commercial waste.

Ten fire engines from Lancashire and Cumbria went to the scene of the fire.

A large smoke plume was visible from the site and firefighters used specialist equipment such as aerial ladder platforms, a stinger and hazardous materials unit to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters were working alongside police, ambulance, Lancaster City Council, Cadent Gas and Electricity North West to reduce the impact on the community and environment.

No injuries were reported.

People in the local area were advised to keep out of the smoke plume and keep windows and doors shut if they could see or smell smoke.

Europa Way was closed to traffic and the public were being asked to keep away from the site.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said at 5.30pm yesterday (Sunday) : “Firefighters are continuing to extinguish the fire and keep the site secure throughout the night.

“There is still a large smoke plume coming from the former A1 Supa Skips site and Europa Way is still closed.

“We will be at the site for the next few days as we bring the fire under control and start the fire investigation.”

1 . Major fire The scene of a major fire in Lancaster on Sunday on the Lune Industrial Estate. Picture by Gary Watts. Photo: Gary Watts Photo Sales

2 . Major fire The scene of a major fire at the Lune Industrial Estate on Sunday. Picture by Gary Watts. Photo: Gary Watts Photo Sales

3 . Major fire A large building containing commercial waste was the scene of a major fire in Lancaster on Sunday. Picture by Gary Watts. Photo: Gary Watts Photo Sales