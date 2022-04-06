VIDEO: Guard of honour for Morecambe D-Day hero Jack Bracewell's final journey

World War Two veteran and great-grandad Jack Bracewell passed away peacefully at the age of 99 on March 24.

His daughter Lynne and son-in-law Phil were with him at their home in Morecambe, where he had lived for the last 11 years since he lost his wife Dorothy.

Jack’s funeral service was held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium today, Wednesday. His coffin was adorned with a Union Flag and he was carried in a horse-drawn glass carriage, and met by a guard of honour from the Parachute Association.

D-Day veteran Jack Bracewell's coffin arrived by horse drawn carriage. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Jack was a World War Two veteran and was a driver in the Royal Army Service Corps when he landed at Gold Beach on D-Day on June 6 1944.

In 2017 he received his Legion D’Honneur – France’s highest military honour – and in 2021 he was awarded the Dutch Liberation Medal for services during World War Two.