Tribute paid to Morecambe D-Day hero Jack Bracewell, who has died aged 99

Jack - who was known as ‘Smiler’ - died at 5.30am on Thursday March 24.

His daughter Lynne and son-in-law Phil were with him at their home in Morecambe, where he had lived for the last 11 years since he lost his beloved wife Dorothy.

Born in Bradford in 1922, Jack was called up to the forces at the age of 19, joining a group of fellow Yorkshiremen training as drivers with the 12th Armoured Division.

Jack Bracewell.

He was a World War Two veteran and was a driver in the Royal Army Service Corps when he landed at Gold Beach on D-Day on June 6 1944.

His job was to deliver supplies such as rations and ammunition to other troops, mostly on motorbikes or in wagons.

“It was certainly an experience. We just did what we had to do,” he said when speaking about his service in 2017.

“I am just an ordinary bloke, I just did what hundreds of others did. I came through it and I was lucky, I don’t doubt that."

Jack bracewell with his daughter Lynne Shelling at the Queen's Garden Party in London.

After the war Jack worked on the buses and as a delivery driver before the family moved to Morecambe, where Jack took a job with a firm based at Heysham Port.

He lived a full and happy life, driving his own car up until 2019.

In 2016 he returned to Normandy in France for the first time in 72 years. His daughter said it was a very emotional time for both of them.

In 2017 he returned to Arromanche in France, where he received his Legion D’Honneur – France’s highest military honour – from the mayor in a special ceremony.

Jack pictured during his army days.

He was honorary president of the Morecambe Parachute Association and often enjoyed a coffee out with a few of the lads, including Tom and Phil Taylor.

In May 2019 Jack was invited to the Queen’s Garden Party as part of the D-Day 75th anniversary celebrations, and also attended the opening of the D-Day memorial garden in London.

In September 2021 he was awarded the Dutch Liberation Medal by the captain of the Dutch Naval and Defence Attache.

This token of appreciation is given by the Dutch people in sincere gratitude of services during World War Two.

Jack Bracewell pictured on his 99th birthday.

Jack was adored by his four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. He would often play snakes and ladders or dominoes with them.

He has three grandsons, Neil, Wesley and Bradley, and along with their wives Joanna, Jen and Holly they thought the world of him.

He also leaves three nieces, Susan, Caroline and Aileen, who will miss him tremendously.

Jack was able to celebrate his 99th birthday with family and friends at a party on October 5 last year.

Funeral arrangements are still to be finalised, but Jack’s final journey will be accompanied by a full guard of honour by the Parachute Association, a fitting tribute to a local legend and hero who touched the hearts of all he met.

Jack Bracewell with daughter Lynne Shelling.

Captain Gerrit Nijenhuis with Jack Bracewell after presenting him with a Dutch Liberation medal and certificate. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard