Two years ago: Morecambe pubs welcome customers inside once again as they reopen after the Covid lockdown

Two years ago today was a date many people had been waiting for.

As the country started to see the light at the end of the tunnel of the Covid pandemic, the government allowed pubs to open up again to allow customers inside for a drink.

While some pubs had been able to open their gardens to customers in April 2021, many others were waiting with great anticipation until May 17 when indoor hospitality could properly resume.

Although many other restrictions were still in place, it was a day of positivity for the hospitality trade and customers alike, and our photographer Kelvin Stuttard took the opportunity to pop into some Morecambe hostelries to snap some happy faces enjoying a swift pint.

Graham Holmes raises a glass inside The Pier.

David and Susan Burrow have a drink inside the Joiners Arms.

Brandon Stone and Andrew Smith have a drink inside the Joiners Arms.

Norman Hanson and Eddie Francis enjoying a swift pint inside the Lord Nelson.