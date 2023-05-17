News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Two years ago: Morecambe pubs welcome customers inside once again as they reopen after the Covid lockdown

Two years ago today was a date many people had been waiting for.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th May 2023, 10:45 BST

As the country started to see the light at the end of the tunnel of the Covid pandemic, the government allowed pubs to open up again to allow customers inside for a drink.

While some pubs had been able to open their gardens to customers in April 2021, many others were waiting with great anticipation until May 17 when indoor hospitality could properly resume.

Although many other restrictions were still in place, it was a day of positivity for the hospitality trade and customers alike, and our photographer Kelvin Stuttard took the opportunity to pop into some Morecambe hostelries to snap some happy faces enjoying a swift pint.

Graham Holmes raises a glass inside The Pier.

1. Pubs back open

Graham Holmes raises a glass inside The Pier. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
David and Susan Burrow have a drink inside the Joiners Arms.

2. Pubs back open

David and Susan Burrow have a drink inside the Joiners Arms. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Brandon Stone and Andrew Smith have a drink inside the Joiners Arms.

3. Pubs back open

Brandon Stone and Andrew Smith have a drink inside the Joiners Arms. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Norman Hanson and Eddie Francis enjoying a swift pint inside the Lord Nelson.

4. Pubs back open

Norman Hanson and Eddie Francis enjoying a swift pint inside the Lord Nelson. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MorecambeKelvin Stuttard