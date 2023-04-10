15 pictures as we look back to lockdown restrictions easing in Lancaster and Morecambe two years ago
It’s hard to believe that two years ago, we were starting to come out of the first major lockdown restrictions.
2021 began with schools beginning to reopen but most other pandemic restrictions remaining in place.
And it wasn’t until April that the first signs of ‘normal’ life began to show.
On April 5 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms and non-essential shops could reopen from April 12.
And as our photos saw, many people took the opportunity to take the first surreal step back to a bit of normality after a long winter.