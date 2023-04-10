News you can trust since 1837
15 pictures as we look back to lockdown restrictions easing in Lancaster and Morecambe two years ago

It’s hard to believe that two years ago, we were starting to come out of the first major lockdown restrictions.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:59 BST

2021 began with schools beginning to reopen but most other pandemic restrictions remaining in place.

And it wasn’t until April that the first signs of ‘normal’ life began to show.

On April 5 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms and non-essential shops could reopen from April 12.

And as our photos saw, many people took the opportunity to take the first surreal step back to a bit of normality after a long winter.

Cheers! A chance to enjoy an outdoor catch-up with friends as lockdown restrictions across England are relaxed.

Cheers! A chance to enjoy an outdoor catch-up with friends as lockdown restrictions across England are relaxed.

Enjoying the outdoor life in Morecambe as restrictions are lifted.

Enjoying the outdoor life in Morecambe as restrictions are lifted.

Masks still had to be worn, but people in Lancaster were able to enjoy more shopping as lockdown rules were relaxed. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Masks still had to be worn, but people in Lancaster were able to enjoy more shopping as lockdown rules were relaxed.

Making the most of the lockdown restrictions across England being relaxed with a Morecambe cafe visit.

Making the most of the lockdown restrictions across England being relaxed with a Morecambe cafe visit.

