TV crews back in Morecambe for more filming

TV crews have arrived in Morecambe this week as filming gets under way for the fifth series of popular ITV drama The Bay.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 10:20 BST

ITV confirmed in May that a fifth series of the show was in the pipeline.

Daragh Carville, the Lancaster-based writer of the series, posted on Facebook: “The news is out at last. Thrilled that The Bay is coming back for a fifth series. Jenn, Manning and the gang back on ITV in 2024.”

The Festival Market car park was cordoned off on Tuesday in preparation for the team's arrival.

Filming of a previous series of The Bay taken from Heysham Barrows. Photo by Mags CarrFilming of a previous series of The Bay taken from Heysham Barrows. Photo by Mags Carr
Filming of a previous series of The Bay taken from Heysham Barrows. Photo by Mags Carr
They will be filming scenes in the market as well as in Heysham village next week.

Surge in visitors to Lancaster and Morecambe as TV crews keep coming back for mo...

Series four debuted earlier this year, featuring Marsha Thomason in the lead role of Jenn Townsend alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Dowbiggin and Thomas Law.

A teaser for series five says: “The fifth series will see the latest case for Morecambe MIU focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family."

