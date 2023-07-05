ITV confirmed in May that a fifth series of the show was in the pipeline.

Daragh Carville, the Lancaster-based writer of the series, posted on Facebook: “The news is out at last. Thrilled that The Bay is coming back for a fifth series. Jenn, Manning and the gang back on ITV in 2024.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Festival Market car park was cordoned off on Tuesday in preparation for the team's arrival.

Filming of a previous series of The Bay taken from Heysham Barrows. Photo by Mags Carr

They will be filming scenes in the market as well as in Heysham village next week.

Series four debuted earlier this year, featuring Marsha Thomason in the lead role of Jenn Townsend alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Dowbiggin and Thomas Law.