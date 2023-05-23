Popular Morecambe crime drama The Bay set to return to our screens in 2024

The hugely popular crime drama filmed in Morecambe is set to be back on television next year with filming for the fifth series starting later this year.

Tall Story Pictures who produce the series, posted the news on Twitter on Tuesday.

@TallStoryPicsuk tweeted: “Yay!! Series 5 is go!! We are thrilled to be returning to Morecambe for another series. Huge thanks to the fantastic cast & crew of Series 4 … & to all who watched this year - a massive massive thank you. We’ll be back on @ITV next year.”

Daragh Carville, the Lancaster-based writer of the series, posted on Facebook: “The news is out at last. Thrilled that The Bay is coming back for a fifth series. Jenn, Manning and the gang back on ITV in 2024.”

Series four debuted earlier this year, featuring Marsha Thomason in the lead role of Jenn Townsend alongside cast regulars Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Dowbiggin and Thomas Law.

The latest episodes also saw the return of Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer, Jenn’s partner, and Georgia Scholes as Chris’s daughter Erin, and David Carpenter and Emme Hayes as Conor and Maddie, Jenn’s children.

A teaser shares: “The fifth series will see the latest case for Morecambe MIU focusing on the emotionally complex life of a divided family.

“With the father and mother of the victim, bitterly divorced, Jenn Townsend and the team will have to tread very carefully to keep the whole family onside.”

The Bay is co-created and written by award-winning writer and playwright Daragh Carville (Being Human, The Smoke, Cherrybomb), and produced by Tall Story Pictures

ITV’s Head of Drama, Polly Hill said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Morecambe for another series of The Bay. The series is a huge success story for ITV and we’re grateful to Catherine Oldfield, Daragh Carville and the team at Tall Story Pictures for continuing to create compelling stories and characters.”