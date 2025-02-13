TV Choice award winners announced- were any from Lancashire?

The winners of the prestigious TV Choice Awards 2025 were announced this week - find out how much representation Lancashire had.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday night, the annual TV Choice Awards was held at the London Hilton, hosted by comedian Jason Manford.

In attendance were stars from all walks of TV life, including Blackpool born celebrity Christine McGuinness, Burney radio presenter Jordan North and Blackpool actress Jodie Prenger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But did any of our Lancashire stars actually win an award? Take a look below

Who were our Lancashire winners?

The late Lancastrian chef Dave Myers won Best Food Show alongside his long term presenting partner Si King for ‘The Hairy Bikers Go West, Go West’.

Dave, who was born in Barrow when it was still part of Lancashire and referred to the county as his home turf in that latest show, sadly died last February aged 66 after a battle with cancer.

During Hairy Bikers Go West, the pair visited Archers Cafe in Morecambe Bay; Global Village Cafe in Lancaster; Lancashire Crisp's base in Rufford, West Lancashire; a gingerbread factory at the back of an Ormskirk house; observed local tomato production at Croft Pack in Tarleton; and visited the now three-Michelin starred Moor Hall in Aughton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otherwise shows featuring Lancashire stars also won awards, for example Gogglebox - which has starred Blackpool siblings Pete and Sophie Sandiford since 2017- won Best Entertainment Show and Mr Bates vs The Post Office - which stars Accrington actress Julie Hesmondhalgh - won Best New Drama.

Emmerdale also won Best Soap and its cast boasts Morecambe actress Emma Atkins (Charity Dingle), Burnley actress Nicola Wheller (Nicola King) and Blackpool actos Joe-Warren Plant (Jacob Gallagher)

A selection of some of the Lancashire stars attending the TV Choice Awards 2025 (top l clokwise): Christine McGuinness, Jordan North, Julie Hesmondhalgh and Jodie Prenger. | Getty

Who else won an award?

This is the full list of the TV Choice Award winnners 2025:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

All Creatures Great And Small, Playground Entertainment for C5

BEST NEW DRAMA

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

BEST FAMILY DRAMA

Call The Midwife

BEST DAYTIME SHOW

Escape To The Country

BEST FACTUAL SHOW

Springtime On The Farm/Harvest On The Farm/Winter On The Far

BEST COMEDY SHOW

Ghosts

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

Gogglebox

BEST TALENT SHOW

Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two

BEST REALITY SHOW

I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

BEST FOOD SHOW

The Hairy Bikers Go West, Go West

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Long Lost Family

FAVOURITE CHANNEL / STREAMING SERVICE

Channel 5

BEST GAME SHOW

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BEST DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Toby Jones, Mr Bates vs The Post Office

BEST COMEDY PERFORMANCE

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION AWARD

Brenda Blethyn, for Vera

BEST SOAP NEWCOMER

Beth Cordingly, Ruby Fox-Miligan, Emmerdale

BEST SOAP PERFORMANCE

Peter Ash, Paul Foreman, Coronation Street,

BEST SOAP

Emmerdale