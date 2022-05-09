Tributes flood in for Morecambe councillor who has passed away

Councillor Janice Hanson, a Lancaster city councillor and Morecambe town councillor, suffered a stroke on Friday, and died on Sunday night.

Councillor Caroline Jackson, Leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “In Janice we have lost a dedicated local politician and a colleague who has given a huge service to residents here and across the county and always with good humour and kindness.

“As councillors and as officers, we all benefited from her fire and passion for Morecambe and her belief that we could “get things done”. Personally, I am so sad for her family and close friends and colleagues.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Councillor Janice Hanson.

“There are so many things I would like to have said to her to express my admiration and respect. She will be much missed.”

Councillor Dr Erica Lewis, Labour Group Leader, said: "We offer our condolences to Janice's family and friends at this difficult time.

“Janice will be deeply missed and we know we share our grief with many.”

Labour Party Councillor Margaret Pattison said on Facebook: “So so sad to hear the news of one of our excellent Labour City/ Morecambe Town Councillors Councillor Janice Hanson.

“Janice will leave a big hole in my life as well as her family, councillors and residents.”

Councillor Cary Matthews, Chairman of Morecambe Town Council: "Janice cared deeply about the people of Morecambe and was a long-standing and committed member of Morecambe Town Council.

"On behalf of all the Council I would like to offer our sincere condolences to Janice's family."

Chief executive of Morecambe Town Council, Luke Trevaskis said: "it is with great sadness that we learnt of the sudden death of Councillor Janice Hanson at the weekend following a short illness.

"Tributes have flooded in today and she will be missed by all - this is both a sad loss for the Council and for Morecambe".

Morecambe and Lunesdale Labour Party issued a statement on their Facebook page.

"Morecambe and Lunesdale Labour Party are deeply saddened by the dreadful news that our friend and colleague, Councillor Janice Hanson, passed away last night following a stroke on Friday night.

“Janice had served as a City Councillor representing her home ward in the West End since 1995 until now with only a break of four years between 1999-2003.

“She held multiple roles as a Councillor, serving on Committees and held a Cabinet post and was Deputy Leader of the Council until 2021.

“Janice also served as a County Councillor from 2005 until 2017, where she was Chair of the County Council in 2016/17 and was the Leader of Morecambe Town Council up until 2019.

“Within the local Labour Party, Janice was also currently the Vice Chair of Morecambe Branch and had served as the Chair and as Secretary in previous years.

“She served as a Governor of Heysham High and was involved with the Friends of Regent Park.

“Janice leaves a huge hole with her passing, her friendship, knowledge and experience will be sorely missed.

“As a party, we are all in shock at her sudden loss, our thoughts and prayers are with John, her husband and her family at this time.”