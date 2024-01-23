Tree falls near houses in south Lancaster street during Storm Isha
A second tree has come down close to a row of homes in a south Lancaster road just two months after one hit a house.
Ian Greene shared this photo with us of the tree, which he spotted early on Monday morning in Belle Vue Terrace, off Greaves Road.
In November we reported how emergency work had to take place after a Holm Oak tree fell onto houses during Storm Debi.
At the weekend it was the turn of Storm Isha to batter the district, followed by Storm Jocelyn due to arrive today, Tuesday.
Fortunately this time the fallen tree did not cause any damage to the nearby homes.