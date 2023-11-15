Dramatic video and pictures as experts bring down oak tree which hit Lancaster houses during Storm Debi

Work has taken place to safely remove a tree which fell onto houses in Lancaster during this week’s storms.

The Holm Oak tree came down on Monday afternoon as Storm Debi battered the district with high winds and rain.

Emergency services were called to Belle Vue Terrace off Greaves Road, where the tree had struck two houses.

Fortunately, both homes were largely protected by scaffolding erected in front of one of them.

The fire service blocked the terrace off, using both tape and a fire engine parked across the road.

Police also positioned cars on Greaves Road, letting traffic pass one way at a time, until the area was made safe.

And on Tuesday, specialists arrived at the scene to safely remove the tree.

The work was undertaken by local firm Arbor Ace Tree Care, with help from DR Tree Surgeons from Preston.

Thanks to Arbor Ace for allowing us to share their video of the team at work.

Kay Dickinson also kindly shared her fantastic photos of the work being carried out.

She said: “The tree split vertically along the trunk and half fell onto the two houses; luckily scaffolding at one of them prevented major damage to either house but sadly the entire tree had to be taken down due to it being unstable and next to the main A6.